Boise Hawks Plan 11 Amazing Fireworks Shows for 2022 Season

Last summer, the Boise Hawks were able to stretch their season well into mid-September. They're excited to welcome fans back to Memorial stadium to do it all over again!

2021 was the Boise Hawks' first season in the Pioneer Baseball League and they certainly made an impression! The team became the Southern Division Championships and battled the Missoula PaddleHeads in the league championships series. They game up short, but are excited for the new season to start and try to get back to the championship!

They'll start the season on the road against the Idaho Falls Chukars on May 25. Their first home game is also against the Chukars and will is set for May 28!

While the team is putting the finishing touches on their promotional schedule which usually includes fun events like Dog Day and Feed Your Face Day, they have noted which games will end with an amazing fireworks show!

Fans can look forward to being dazzled after the final out on the following evenings in 2022!

2022 Boise Hawks Fireworks Nights The Boise Hawks are looking forward to treating fans to beautiful fireworks shows after the following games in 2022!

Pre-Season Fun Coming to Memorial Stadium

You don't have to wait until the season to start to enjoy a day at the Ballpark! The Hawks have teamed up with the Southern Idaho Food Truck Association to host a Food Truck Feastival on Saturday, May 21 from 4-8 p.m.! The afternoon includes your favorite area food trucks, beer and wine gardens, live music, jumpy toys for the kids, cornhole and more family-friendly activities to help welcome warmer weather to the Treasure Valley! Tickets are already on sale HERE.

