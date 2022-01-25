The Boise Fire Department responded to a home fire in Garden City yesterday, and although they were able to control the fire within 10 minutes, six dogs and one cat were fatalities.

On the exact same day, CBS2 News reported that “Caldwell firefighters responded to more than 7,000 incidents in 2021,” which is up 17 percent.

This begs the question: why are house fires becoming more common, and what can be done to bring down the number of fire-related incidents?

