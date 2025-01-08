Why Every Idahoan Should Welcome Californians to the Gem State

Idaho has become America's most popular state to move to. The independent spirit, the pro-business government, and the embracing of traditional American values are just a few of the many reasons people have and continue to move to the Gem State. ￼

Powerful Winds Fuel Multiple Fires Across Los Angeles Area

In the Western United States, forest fires are a deadly fact of life. Idahoans know all about the fear of losing everything because of the lack of ability to manage our wilderness.

The new deadly Pacific Palisades Fire has caused over 30,000 Californians to evacuate their homes due to the danger of being burned alive. California is a failed nation-state led by an incompetent governor who ignores the will of the people. The new threat brought on by this fire will only accelerate the mass exodus to Idaho and other states.

You can keep up on all the latest news involving the California wildfires here.

The situation is so dire the fire hydrants do not work and there is no water to put out the fires. The mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, is out of the country. Why would anyone want to live in a state as dangerous as California?

We will begin to see more and more folks fleeing the failed state in hopes of living in a safe and sane state.

