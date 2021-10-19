Boise is Rushing to This New Downtown Happy Hour for BOGO Drinks

In case you have been living under a rock, the building which once housed the Old Spaghetti Factory is now occupied--and it's THRIVING!

Boise's Freshest Happy Hour Boise folks are RUSHING to this new happy hour right in the heart of downtown. After finally giving life to a space that has been empty since the days of slinging spaghetti, Western Proper has become one of the trendiest locations to grab a bite, a drink, or a game with your friends.

Yes, Western Proper has become one of the very best places to kick back and grab a bite or a drink with your friends. But did you know their Happy Hour is one of the most popular in town?

If you haven't been out to Western Proper since their grand opening, you may not know just how extensive their menu really is. While their parent company and flagship location, Western Collective, is known for high-quality craft beers and summer-friendly "boozy slushes", this year-round second location has everything. From a ton of unique games to a full food menu and bar--plus the Western Collective "stamp" that comes with their above and beyond service--there's something for everyone.

Now, with their newly launched Happy Hour, it's the talk of the town.

Daily, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., classic cocktails are BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE.

Good luck beating this deal and now, we get what's behind all of the hype! It's always 5 O'clock somewhere-- right?

