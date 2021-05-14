Boise Lifts Mask Mandate Effective Immediately

Light at the end of the tunnel, everyone! It seems that it is only getting brighter and brighter--we're totally here for it. After a major announcement this afternoon from the Mayor of Boise, Lauren McLean, the mask mandate for the City of Boise has been DROPPED.

The exciting news seemed to start earlier this week when President Joe Biden walked out to speak to the press--without a mask on. It was a strange sight that implied a major announcement was on the way. Sure enough, President Biden shared that the CDC is now comfortable with fully vaccinated individuals going MASKLESS in most instances.

The City of Boise has followed CDC guidelines closely and many expected that Mayor McLean would follow. This of course, has now been brought to fruition.

There is one important reminder that has been issued from the City of Boise, however. Just because the city has lifted the mandate does not mean that private businesses can not keep mask requirements in place. Masks, which have been so controversial, are up to each individual private business. Unfortunately, this may cause some confusion for those eager to drop their masks.

No matter where you fall on the spectrum of the mask debate--just the fact that we're seeing this type of news is a great sign for our social lives, our businesses, and frankly--public health.

Let's get vaccinated and back out there, Treasure Valley!