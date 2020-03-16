Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17, the City of Boise is officially closed.

In a press conference just after 2:30 on Monday, March 16, Mayor Mclean announced as a part of a declaration of emergency that all City of Boise buildings and facilities will be closed to the public indefinitely.

She clarified that this does not include medical services and other basic public and field services.

While City Hall, Zoo Boise and other facilities will be closed, Mclean made a point to encourage citizens to get out and enjoy the beautiful parks and wild spaces inside and surrounding Boise while respecting safe Social Distancing best practices.

Mclean also said that for the time being all City employees are reporting to work as normal and that by limiting their outward exposure it enables City staff to better complete their jobs.

The Mayor said the City will be releasing a full listing of City closures. We will update this story when that occurs.