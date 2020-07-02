Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has issued a public health order mandating that masks be worn in public in Boise. In a release that just came down at 2:38 MT the mayor says that it's time to do more for health and safety. She says that it is proven science that face masks reduce the risk of contracting the COVID-19.

McLean says that order will go into effect Saturday morning at 12:01am. Here are the exact details from the mayor. It requires everyone to use face coverings in the City of Boise. Coverings that completely cover the nose and mouth are now required in all indoor and outdoor public places. There will be a few exceptions for children under the age of 5, on-duty first responders, or those with health or communication concerns.

Here's where you can find a mask if you need one at two locations. City of Boise Mask Giveaway on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at two locations: Boise Depot, 2603 W Eastover Terrace and City Hall West, 333 N Mark Stall Place. Only drive up service is available and city staff will bring the masks to residents’ cars. There is a limit of six masks per household.