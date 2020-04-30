Deals and Discounts for First Responders

Recently, the discount website and App RetailMeNot has compiled a list of freebies and discounts that are available to our heroic first responders and front-line workers. Some of these businesses are local, some are just online and useful now that we're spending more time at home.

If you are one, or you know a deserving first responder, please feel free to share this list because we want to be sure they get all the wheels, deals and discounts they possibly can!

Here's are few of what we thought were the best deals and discounts available from RetailMeNot

Starbucks

Starbucks has announced that, “any customer who identifies as a first responder or frontline worker supporting our health care system” can get a free hot or cold tall brewed coffee on each visit.

When: Through May 3

Taco Bell

Taco Bell has turned its Taco Trucks, which are food truck versions of the QSR, into mobile commissary kitchens that bring food to frontline workers. “While most of our restaurants are operating only through the drive-thru, this leaves some truck and ambulance drivers unable to quickly order from us,” company CEO Mark King said in a letter. He added that the chain is working with its franchisees to make this service available “where possible.”

When: Ongoing

Other Discounts for Health Care Workers and First Responders

Adidas

Verified medical professionals, first responders, nurses and military members get 40% off their purchases. Professional verification is required via ID.me.

When: Ongoing

Allbirds

When you shop for shoes, pick out a new pair for yourself, and automatically supply a pair to someone in the health care community. This is the latest after Allbirds donated $500,000 worth of shoes, which is about 5,000 pairs, exhausting the supply of shoes the brand had devoted to this cause. Due to demand, Allbirds has pivoted to a “buy-one-give-one” model. So you can bundle a shoe purchase with a donation that will split the cost of delivering a pair of shoes to someone on the list.

When: Ongoing

Asics

Medical professionals and first responders get 60% off any full-priced product. You must first create an Asics account using your professional email.

When: Ongoing

BP

BP is offering a discount of 50 cents off per gallon for first responders and health care workers when they fill up at BP or Amoco gas stations in the U.S. To obtain the discount, first responders and health care workers need to visit bp.com/localheroes to verify their identity and will then receive a discount code via text or email that they can enter at the pump.

When: April 30

Caliber Collision

Caliber, the nation’s largest automotive collision repair provider, is offering medical workers and first responders up to $500 in deductible assistance, free rental car (via Enterprise) for those without rental coverage and vehicle pickup/delivery—whether at home or work. Learn more here.

When: As long as shelter in place is in effect

Care.com

Frontline workers get a month of free premium access to the company’s services, which include care for kids, aging parents and pets.

When: Free for 30 days once you activate

Crocs

Every day at 12 p.m. ET, Crocs is giving away free pairs of Crocs. However, there’s a daily limit. Learn more.

When: Ongoing

Dagne Dover

Health care workers, teachers and members of the military all get 20% off Dagne Dover’s collection of high-quality bags, backpacks and wallets. Learn more.

When: Ongoing

Danform Shoes

Health care workers can use the code SUPERHERO20 for 20% off online footwear purchases.

When: Only as long as stores are closed

Dollar General

Dollar General is offering a 10% discount on purchases made by all medical personnel, first responders and activated members of the National Guard. Present your employment badge or ID at the more than 16,300 stores to receive the discount.

When: Ongoing

Down Dog

All of Down Dog’s wellness, yoga and fitness apps are free for everyone through May 1, but the offer is extended an extra two months, through July 1, for health care professionals, teachers and students.

When: Through July 1

Enell

The sports bra company is offering health care workers, first responders and teachers a 50%-off coupon valid on bras. Request your code here.

When: Until May 30

Free Hooks for Masks

Medical friends can get free hooks for masks to make them more comfortable to wear all day long. These are made of acrylic and very easy to sanitize as well as durable to last a long time. Please fill out this form to request any you may need for you and/or co-workers. “No cost to you at all. Any donations made for them will be used to purchase additional material to cut more. We have a long road ahead of us, and I appreciate each of you more than you know!”

When: Ongoing

Headspace

To help support health care professionals, Headspace is offering mindfulness content—from meditations to sleep and movement content—to listen to at any time for free. Sign up today.

When: Ongoing

HELM Audio

HELM Audio has a Tag A Hero and Front Line Hero campaign running. We are giving away two pairs of HELM True Wireless 5 headphones each week until May 31 to heroes working on the front lines to fight COVID19. For those front line workers that don’t win, HELM is offering a 50% off discount through ID.me on their website.

When: Ongoing

Lovesac

Right now, all medical professionals, first responders, military personnel and teachers can get 40% off their entire order at Lovesac.com.

When: Ongoing

Medelita

Get 30 percent off scrubs with code: FRONTLINES. Medelita was founded by a PA and complies with CDC guidelines (can be washed in the hottest temperature every single day and not lose durability), and the products have a 365-day warranty.

When: Ongoing

Nike

First responders and medical professionals (including technicians and researchers) get 20% off (usually this discount is 10%) most items on Nike’s website. The discount can be used up to four times per month, and Nike uses SheerID to verify employment status.

The North Face

Health care workers in the United States get a 50% discount. This can be used for the purchase of non-sale items on thenorthface.com and at The North Face–owned retail stores in the United States. Health care workers can also get a 10% discount on non-clearance items at our outlet stores in the United States. Lean more.

When: April 14, 2020, to December 31, 2020

Thrivetalk

Telehealth company Thrivetalk is offering free mental health services for essential health care workers and first responders throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Please visit thrivetalk.com/online-therapy for more information and to sign up. For those who aren’t health care workers or first responders and are seeking mental health services, Thrivetalk is currently offering sessions at discounted rates. For example, 45 minutes sessions are $45 (regularly $75), and 60 minute sessions are $60 (regularly $90).

When: During the pandemic

Reebok

First responders, teachers, nurses and military all get 50% off their purchases, with no item exceptions. You must verify your status with ID.me.

When: Ongoing

Sittercity

All those working on the front lines of the crisis are eligible for three free months of Sittercity Premium, which connects families with trusted child care.

When: For three months once you activate the offer

Speeko

If you’re a health care or public health professional working on the frontline, public speaking app Speeko wants to offer you a free subscription to the Speeko mobile app (iOS only). This is like “a gym membership for your voice.” Get access to a library with more than 100 activities, ranging from storytelling to giving online presentations. Sign up here.

When: Ongoing

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle is providing first responders and the military with 15% off their purchase.

When: Ongoing

Trust & Will

We’re offering all U.S. health care professionals who work in public health settings free access to a complete Will-Based Estate Plan, for themselves and their spouses. Head here to enter your information and receive a code for a free individual or couple’s will valued at up to $129.

When: Ongoing

Uber

Uber Health will provide transportation for front-line health care workers, both to and from patients’ homes as well as between health care facilities, according to this news release. In the U.S., Uber is partnering with 1199SEIU, one of the country’s largest health care unions, to make sure their members can get to work. They’re also committing 300,000 free meals on Uber Eats to first responders and health care workers in the U.S. and Canada, 100,000 in London and 25,000 in Australia and New Zealand.

When: Ongoing

Under Armour

Right now, Under Armour is recognizing those on the front lines by offering a 40% off discount for military members, first responders, health care workers and teachers. Just choose Military and First Responder Discount at checkout to get your discount.

When: Ongoing

Verizon

Starting April 23, for new or existing Verizon customers, Verizon will expand wireless unlimited pricing to nurses and teachers. Both join active-duty military, veterans and people who work as first responders who already enjoying this pricing. Wireless unlimited plans will be as low as $30/mo per line for four lines, and Fios 200Mbps internet as low as $34.99/mo. Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, Verizon has committed $45 million in contributions and donations to non-profits directed at serving students, health care workers, first responders and small businesses.

When: Ongoing

Vineyard Vines

Medical workers get 15% off their orders. A professional ID is required, and it will take one to two hours to be approved and receive your discount code. Learn more.

When: Ongoing

Walgreens

Walgreens announced that it is designating April 25 as “Frontline Heroes Discount Day,” and will give first responders, police and medical personnel 30% off regularly-priced Walgreens brands and 20% off regularly priced national brand products.

When: April 25