Governor Little Extends Stay-At-Home

Today, Idaho Governor Brad Little said he appreciates how the state has taken the coronavirus seriously. He said the state-wide order is working. The Governor said that he will extend the stay at home order to April 30th. However, the Governor did say that there will be some amendments.

This includes businesses that can offer curbside and pickup deliveries. Nightclubs, bars, restaurants, gyms, hair and nail salons are nonessential and will remain closed. The Governor says he hopes to open the state for business in the beginning of May unless there is an uptick in coronavirus cases. He said the state will be better prepared for an economic comeback once the stay at home order is lifted.

Governor Little credited reduced contact rates with saving lives and flattening the curve. He said preventive measures will be in place until there is a vaccine. Governor Little emphasized that the state is working with the state's healthcare partners to find an accurate test.

The Governor said he wants Idahoans to get back to work and school. He praised the state for its economic prosperity.

"Idaho will be leading the nation in recovery," Little confidently stated. "But right now, I've got to do what I've got to do."