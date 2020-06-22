‘Seeing Trends, In The Wrong Direction’

The capital city of Idaho and it's surrounding population centers will be reverting to Stage Three of the Idaho Redounds plan to reopen Idaho.

The change will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, June 24. This change, which applies to Ada County only, comes after a "significant" increase in the number of Coronavirus cases that were recognized as of June 15.

Idaho News reports local hospitals have been put on alert.

A large cluster of positive Coronavirus cases has been traced to downtown bars.

Nightclubs, which were allowed to open when Stage Four was entered; must now close

Large event venues must close

Gatherings of more than 50 people will not be allowed.

Employers are encouraged to allow working remotely

Anyone entering the area from out-of-state would be encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days

Visits to senior centers will be limited

Restaurants will remain open for dine-in service, but bar services must be closed down. This allows drink services by the wait staff.