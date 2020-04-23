Governor Little: “We’ve entered a new chapter…”

During his press conference, Idaho Governor Brad Little announced a new plan he called, "safe and responsible" to open the Idaho economy in stages.

Firstly, Little announced Rebound.Idaho.Gov, the State's new website that outlines the plan for economic recovery.

The governor's plan is as follows, according to the mandate that in order to move from one stage to the next, every criterion must be met:

All information from rebound.idaho.gov.

Stage One – After all criteria are met (May 1 – May 15***)

Stage One Business Protocol for Opening

INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYER SPECIFIC TYPE EMPLOYER All vulnerable Idahoans should continue to self-quarantine. Members of households with vulnerable residents should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not always possible, they could carry the virus back home. Precautions should be taken to isolate from vulnerable residents. Continue to encourage telework, whenever possible and feasible with business operations.Return employees to work in phases, if physical distancing, personal protections and sanitation are feasible. Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities (e.g. jails and corrections) are prohibited and those employees and providers who do interact with residents and patients must adhere to strict protocols regarding hygiene and infection prevention. Gatherings, both public and private, should be avoided. Employees who are considered vulnerable individuals should continue to self-quarantine. Special accommodations for these employees should be made in the workplace if they are unable to work from home. Bars and nightclubs remain closed. Minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel. Non-essential businesses other than those excluded in the amended order implement plans for reopening demonstrating ability to meet business protocols. Restaurants dining rooms remain closed, develop plans for reopening and ability to meet business protocols in order to open in stage 2. Continue the 14-day self-quarantine for people entering Idaho to prevent influx of out-of-state visitors. Minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel. Places of worship can open if they adhere to strict physical distancing, sanitation protocol, and any CDC guidance. Indoor gyms and recreation facilities remain closed, develop plans for reopening and ability to meet protocol business protocols in order to open in stage 2. Hair salons remain closed, develop plans for reopening and ability to meet business protocols in order to open in stage 2. Large venues (e.g., movie theaters and sporting venues) are closed. Daycares and organized youth activities and camps can reopen.

Stage Two – If no significant increase in cases and criteria remain met (May 16 – May 29***)

EMPLOYER SPECIFIC TYPE EMPLOYER All vulnerable Idahoans should continue to self-isolate. Members of households with vulnerable residents should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not always possible, they could carry the virus back home. Precautions should be taken to isolate from vulnerable residents. Continue to encourage telework, whenever possible and feasible with business operations.Return employees to work in phases, if physical distancing, personal protections and sanitation are feasible. Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities (e.g. jails and corrections) are prohibited and those employees and providers who do interact with residents and patients must adhere to strict protocols regarding hygiene and infection prevention. Gatherings, both public and private, of less than 10 people, where appropriate physical distancing and precautionary measures are observed can occur. Employees who are considered vulnerable individuals should continue to self-quarantine. Special accommodations for these employees should be made in the workplace if they are unable to work from home. Bars and nightclubs remain closed. Minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel. All open businesses continue to follow plans. Restaurant dining rooms can open once their plans have been submitted for approval by local public health districts. Continue the 14-day self -isolation for people entering Idaho to prevent influx of out-of-state visitors. Minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel. Indoor gyms and recreation facilities can open if ability to meet business protocols. Hair salons open if ability to meet business protocols. Large venues (e.g., movie theaters, and sporting venues) are closed.

Stage Three – If no significant increase in cases and criteria remain met (May 30 – June 12***)

INDIVIDUALS EMPLOYER SPECIFIC TYPE EMPLOYER Vulnerable Idahoans can resume public interactions, but should practice physical distancing, minimizing exposure to social settings where distancing may not be practical, unless precautionary measures are observed. Continue to encourage telework, whenever possible and feasible with business operations. Return employees to work in phases, if physical distancing, personal protections and sanitation are feasible. Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities (e.g. jails and corrections) are prohibited and those employees and providers who do interact with residents and patients must adhere to strict protocols regarding hygiene and infection prevention. Gatherings, both public and private, of 10-50 people, where appropriate physical distancing and precautionary measures are observed can occur. Employees who are considered vulnerable individuals should continue to self-quarantine. Special accommodations for these employees should be made in the workplace if they are unable to work from home. Bars and nightclubs remain closed, develop plans for operating with diminished standing room occupancy in order to open in stage 4. Non-essential travel can resume to locations that allow it and do not have ongoing transmission (adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel). All open businesses continue to follow protocol for opening. Large venues (e.g., movie theaters and sporting venues) remain closed, develop plans for operating with limited physical distancing protocols in order to open in stage 4. Discontinue the 14-day self-quarantine for people entering Idaho. Non-essential travel can resume to locations that allow it and do not have ongoing transmission (adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel).

Stage Four – If no significant increase in cases and criteria remain met (June 13 – June 26***)

INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYER SPECIFIC TYPE EMPLOYER Vulnerable Idahoans can resume public interactions, but should practice physical distancing, minimizing exposure to social settings where distancing may not be practical, unless precautionary measures are observed. Resume unrestricted staffing of worksites, but continue to practice physical distancing, personal protections and sanitation for protection of workers. Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities (e.g. jails and corrections) can resume. Those who interact with residents and patients must be diligent regarding hygiene and physical distancing. Gatherings, both public and private, of more than 50 people, where appropriate physical distancing and precautionary measures are observed can occur. Special accommodations for employees who are considered vulnerable should be made. Bars and nightclubs may operate with diminished standing-room occupancy, where applicable and appropriate. Non-essential travel continues to locations that allow it and do not have ongoing transmission (adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel). All open businesses continue to follow plans. Large venues (e.g., movie theaters and sporting venues) can operate under limited physical distancing protocols. Non-essential travel continues to locations that allow it and do not have ongoing transmission (adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel).



Little reminded everyone that these stages will not go as planned, if Idahoans do not obey social distancing and other parameters until the conclusion of the stay-at-home order on April 30.

The economic rebound will be steered by a committee advising Little, The Economic Rebound Recovery Committee. That committee will be headed by Darrell Anderson, CEO of Idaho Power