Boise New Hires will now have to be vaccinated says Boise Mayor

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean emerged to issue a new order involving new hires. Beginning January 3, 2022, Boise will require any new hire to be vaccinated either with the two Phizers, two Moderna's, or Johnson & Johnson. McLean's order mimics other mandates from the Idaho National Guard, Saltzer Health, and other Idaho employers. The mayor made this announcement in a press release issued Thursday morning.

"We need to take action to ensure uninterrupted city services and programming, and to protect the health and safety of our community, especially our most vulnerable, our children," said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. "We will soon hire hundreds of employees for our Spring/Summer activities, like pools and play camps, and those new employees will be coaching and teaching thousands of children. We need to do this now to keep our kids safe."

An interesting development, in this case, is that the mandate is only for new employees. It does require new, temporary, or contract employees to be vaccinated. The city says they encourage all city employees to get vaccinated and get the boosters when necessary.

The mayor continued to express her enthusiasm for all Boisians to get vaccinated. "We have an obligation to our employees to do what we can to keep them as healthy as possible," added Mayor McLean. "Vaccines are a big piece of that."

The mayor has been heavily criticized for her handling of the Covid virus. She ordered businesses to enforce mandates with the threat of losing their licenses if mask mandates weren't adhered to. The Veteran's Day Parade and the Holiday Parade were canceled due to her conditions.

