Boise Pizzeria Returns After Six-Year Hiatus, Named Best in Idaho

There are some days we all just need a good slice of pizza to add some spark to our day. What makes a good pizza? Solid crust, great cheese, rich sauce, and so many other fine details that pizza lovers look for. When it came time for lunch at the office, I began to search and was pleasantly surprised to learn that Food & Wine named a pizzeria right here in the Treasure Valley as the best in Idaho. That establishment is none other than Casanova Pizzeria.

Chris Cardenas / TSM Boise

If the name sounds familiar, it's because Casanova was previously located in the Bench at South Vista Ave. and Kootenai St. When the pizzeria closed down, locals were devastated. Where else would they get their favorite Neopolitan-style pizza?

I hopped in my car and headed to the new location over at West Fairview eager to see what makes this Food & Wine's Best Pizzeria in Idaho. When I arrived, I was greeted by an employee named Karen who was finishing up with a customer. I couldn't help but overhear how excited the man in front of me was to find out Casanova Pizzeria was back. After he walked out with his stack of pizza boxes, it was my turn to order. I gazed over the menu before asking Karen for some guidance.

"Our top seller is The Comet, our next ones are like The Louis, The Mando, which is like a supreme," Karen shared. My mouth was watering. I decided to go for The Comet so I could share a pepperoni pie with my co-workers.

Chris Cardenas / TSM Boise

I mentioned to Karen that I had heard about Casanova Pizzeria winning the title of "Best Pizzeria in Idaho" by Food and Wine and learned a little bit about the journey to reopening.

"It took us six years to reopen because we just couldn't find a spot," Karen shared, "The whole time we were open on The Bench, people found out about his [owner Dan Guild] pies, they loved them... he never really made it the top of any lists because he wouldn't try to pursue them."

"We're very proud of him."

I discovered the pizzeria opened in March of 2021 and slowly more customers are learning of their return. Karen was even kind enough to stop by and show me some of what Casanova's has to offer.

Chris Cardenas / TSM Boise

When I got my pizza, it smelled as amazing as it looked, the crust had the right crisp to it and the cheese tasted fresh. Some days, you just need a good slice and this was it. We also can't forget one of the best features this place has to offer... beer!

Chris Cardenas / TSM Boise

Between polishing your meal off with an ice-cold beer and the amazing menu, we easily can easily taste why Casanova Pizzeria is set up for a huge year in 2022. You can find the new location for Casanova Pizzeria at 2431 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83702, and check out their menu here!

