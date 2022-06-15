Pizza, Beer, Sports? Locals Already Love This New Meridian Place!

A new pizza joint just opened up this past week in the Treasure Valley, and they are already receiving raving reviews!

However, they boast of being more than just a pizza place – they have a variety of food and drinks, multiple televisions to watch sporting events and a game room.

What is this place, you might ask?

It’s a family friendly restaurant named Uncle Bob’s Pizza, which was started by a local father and son duo.

According to their website, “Uncle Bob and his son, Ryan, are huge sports fans that appreciate a great establishment where people can gather and feel like they are at home.”

They saw a need for something like this in Meridian, so they teamed together to create Uncle Bob’s, in order to fill this void.

What are the reviews saying?

Even though it only just recently opened, locals are already going crazy about this place.

Jen Alvey posted a review about Uncle Bob’s on Boise Food Finds a few days ago, and had nothing but incredible things to say:

“Uncle Bob’s Pizza is open and delicious! Their portions are huge!”

Alvey also was nice enough to share some of the incredible photos that she took during their visit, and we’ve got to say – after seeing these, our mouths are already watering, too.

Check out the photos below!

Not only are we excited to check this place out, but we’re excited to see fun, new places coming to the Treasure Valley.

Especially ones that are created by locals who saw a need within the Treasure Valley, and then worked together to create something that fits.

