Boise Public Pool Season Passes Go On Sale Monday

JaySi/ThinkStock

I remember how excited my friends and I would get every summer when we knew the public pools were going to open. I'm pretty sure every summer in middle school was spent  at the local pool. Last year when the city closed the pools due to COVID-19 I understood but honestly it made me feel a bit sad for the kids. Today is a different story , 4 Boise pools  are scheduled to open and while the opening date is still undetermined we know this much:

  • Season passes are available for purchase starting Monday at 8am.
  • Buy passes by calling (208) 608-7680 or online
  • Cost is $15 per person
  • Persons 65+ get free passes
  • Reservations can be made online by clicking here
  • Reservations will be in 2 hour blocks
  • The following Boise Pools will be open this summer
    • Borah Pool (801 S. Aurora Dr.)
    • Fairmont Pool (7929 W. Northview St.)
    • Ivywild Pool (2250 S. Leadville Ave.)
    • The Natatorium & Hydrotube (1725 E. Warm Springs Ave.)

Here are a few other things that you should know in regards to Boise public pools per the city of boise website: 

"Pool capacity and schedules

All four pools will operate at 50% capacity to allow for physical distancing at all times.

Each pool will have a daily schedule to accommodate various age groups and activities:

• Preschool splash times (for children under six years old) will be offered daily from 10 a.m. to noon at Ivywild and the Natatorium.
• Lap swim hours (ages 16 and over) will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon daily at all four pools with varying accommodations.
• Open swim will be broken into two-hour time blocks from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Capacity limits vary by pool and session.

There will be no re-entry once visitors leave the pool during their reserved swim session."

 

