Boise Sells Out of the Unicorn Frappuccino

Maybe the unicorn really is elusive. The Unicorn Frappuccino debuted last Wednesday, and most Starbucks locations have sold out.

It was designed to be a limited run from the beginning, maybe because Starbucks wanted to leave a little bit of sugar in the world for things like cheesecakes and caramel ice creams and cotton candy. Starbucks confirmed on Twitter over the weekend that most locations have sold out of the Unicorn Frappuccino mix, so if you are still able to find this disappearing elixir please let us know.

Part of the buzz about the Unicorn Frappuccino is that it has 59 grams of sugar in it, which is the equivalent of six bowls of Frosted Flakes. And it's about a can and a half of soda, since one can of Coke contains 39 grams of sugar. Not only is it a weight gainer, but your heart gets stressed out about it too. The American Heart Association recommends no more than six to nine teaspoons of sugar every day and this one drink doubles that.

We saw the social media pics last week of moms and daughters going out for a Unicorn Frappuccino after school, and there were actually some good things in it that moms could feel confident about, like 15 percent of the daily Vitamin A, twenty percent of the daily Calcium, and 5 grams of protein. Along with 410 calories and half the daily allowance of saturated fat.

All of that aside, did you love it? Take the poll and let us know if the sweet/sour roller coaster was a good thing, or if it tasted like "sour birthday cake and shame," like the Washington Post suggested.