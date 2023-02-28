Boise State Basketball Team Suddenly on the Ropes
It is challenging to win basketball games at any level. Just ask Boise State Basketball Coach Leon Rice. The coach saw his team lose a heartbreaker in overtime to the powerhouse San Jose Spartans. If you didn't notice the sarcasm in our description, please insert it here. Unlike Boise State, San Jose was not a team in contention to gain a birth in the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament.
The team will look to rebound at home against the San Diego State Aztecs, who are currently the top team in the Mountain West. The Aztecs travel to Boise on a six-game winning streak. The group is peaking at the right time. Several college basketball experts still have the Broncos making the tournament a double-digit seed.
That could change with a loss to the Aztecs at home and a disappointing performance during the Mountain West Basketball Tournament next week. Like everything in life, nothing is guaranteed, especially a bid to March Madness.
Some fans have reacted by criticizing Coach Rice and the team.
Fortunately, college basketball games are won on the court, not on Twitter or message boards. Coach Rice must now use his leadership skills honed at Gonzaga and in Boise. Two wins and a winning or a deep run in the Mountain West Tournament would secure a single-digit seed for the Broncos. One could not think of a better reward for their exceptional season.