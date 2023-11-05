Boise State Fans Demand Coaching Change After Fresno Loss

Bronco fans have taken to social media to express their anger, disappointment, and shock over the team's loss to Fresno State. The team never led, and the Bulldogs should've won by more than the 37-30 final score. Several Fresno defensive backs dropped several interceptions. The Broncos were never in the game and trailed during the entire contest. ￼

The players showed a lot of fight despite poor play on special teams and an offense that is regressing as the season progresses. In the last twenty-five years, the team has had five losses three times. Or it could be six losses if the Broncos do not win out.

Fresno State Beats Boise State Photos The big plays that made a difference. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Boise State collected more yards passing and rushing; however, they did have two turnovers compared to Fresno's one. Talented Quarterback Taylen Green saw limited action as Maddux Madsen took the majority of the snaps. Madsen was both brilliant and reckless battling the Fresno defense.

Once again, Coach Avalos told everyone the loss was on him during the post-game press conference. "I gotta do a better job of getting into those situations and fully understand when we kick a squib kick and getting guys where they're supposed to be. We didn't get that done."

CSU Stuns Boise State Photos How it happened Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller