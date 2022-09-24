Boise State Football Replaces Tim Plough With Dirk Koetter

In a rare Saturday release, Tim Plough is out as Boise State's offensive coordinator from Bronco Athletics.

Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough has been relieved of his duties, head coach Andy Avalos announced, Saturday.

"This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program," Avalos said. "Our team goals are still in front of us and we are focused on working to accomplish them. Tim is a good football coach and I have no doubt he will continue to positively impact the young men he works with in the future."

Avalos named Dirk Koetter to replace Plough for the remainder of the 2022 season effective immediately.

Koetter posted a 26-10 record as Boise State's head coach from 1998-2000. He has been the offensive coordinator for five colleges and three NFL teams during his coaching career and was the head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016-18.

The following is our look at the fan reaction to Friday night's loss to UTEP.

The young inexperienced Bronco coaching staff promised that the staff overhaul following last year's disappointing 7-5 season would restore the team to its dominant past. The reaction to last night's embarrassing loss is cascading over any semblance of credibility.

What is a UTEP? Apparently, a team good enough to beat a Bronco team that was heavily favored and woefully uninspired, losing 27-10 in El Paso. The Broncos are officially yesterday's news in college football.

The coach is unproven and hasn't shown an ability to coach at this level. He is the state's highest-paid employee, responsible for producing results. Most employers do not care if you are a nice person; they care about results. So far, the Broncos are 2-2, finishing their schedule's 'easy part.'

If the coaching staff can't fix the team, you will eventually see a new coaching staff hired to replace the current one. It appears Coach Avalos is now making a change to save the season and perhaps his job. Here's a look at the fans reacting to last night's loss.

5 Boise State Spring Game Questions Five crucial factors that Bronco Nation will be watching during this week's spring game.

Boise State Broncos Football Team Feeds the Needy Boise State Football players serve food to the needy supporting the Boise Rescue Mission.