College Football Fans React To Boise State Footballs Amazing Win

After a week of rare uncertainty, never mind the lackluster first half, Boise State Football roared off thirty-five unanswered points dispatching San Diego State at Albertsons Stadium. The Bronco Offense embraced the run by committing to sixteen consecutive running plays mowing down Aztec defenders.

How did they do it?

Under new offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, the Broncos committed to the run. It paid off for the team as the Broncos had two 100-yard rushers for the first time since Nov. 4, 2016. Redshirt junior running back George Holani had 131 yards on the ground, adding 17 receiving yards off two receptions. It was his most rushing yards in a game since he had 178 at Utah State in 2019.

Taylen Green's night showed his unlimited potential as the redshirt freshman from Texas. In his first career start, he totaled 153 yards – 105 of which came on the ground.

The Defense Does Not Rest

After last week's disappointing loss to UTEP, the Bronco Defense returned to its championship form. The San Diego Offense that rolled up yards and yards of offense in the first half disappeared in the second half. Here's how dominant the defense was on Friday night.

Boise State held San Diego State to 114 yards on the night, its lowest for an opponent this season. San Diego State completed two passes on the night – the fewest pass completions allowed by the Bronco defense since New Mexico was 2-for-7 in 2021. The Broncos held the Aztecs to a .130 completion percentage (2-for-16) – the lowest by an opponent since Cal Poly was 3-for-23 on Nov. 17, 1973.

The Broncos will host traditional rival Fresno Friday night at Albertsons Stadium.

