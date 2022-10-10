Questions Remain For Boise State Football After Two Dominant Wins

Boise State Football has shown a remarkable comeback from the gloom and doom of two unforeseen early seasons losses. The Broncos are now 3-0 in the Mountain West Conference after beating three of the worst teams. A college football expert predicts Boise State could win the conference because it is so weak this year.

Koetter's running game has resulted in two consecutive games of two running backs running for over one hundred yards. George Holani and Ashton Jeanty continue to impress with their yards after contact. Quarterback Taylen Green has shown growth, especially in the second half of both wins.

So are the Broncos fixed? Will they contend for a Mountain West Title, perhaps a return to a New Years' Six Bowl? The big question will be, what happens when someone stops the run? Will Mr. Green be able to develop a passing game that will take the pressure off of the now-dominant running game?

The recent wins hide that the team should've parted with offensive coordinator Tim Plough at the end of last season. Coach Koetter is making Coach Avalos look good. However, I doubt anyone else will point out that the entire coaching staff has turned over except for a few who remain from last year's team.

Coach Avalos is now officially off the coaching hot seat.

Fans React to the big win

