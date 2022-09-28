Boise State’s 5 Challenges That Will Determine The Team’s Future

Oh, the drama of college football season; how do we survive most of the year without our favorite sport? Boise State will open up conference play this Friday, hosting San Diego State at Albertsons Stadium. Despite all the turmoil, the Broncos are favored by six points to win.

The usually stable Boise State coaching staff has been rocked by firing offensive coordinator Tim Plough and starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier entering the transfer portal. Bronco Nation and the team face a level of uncertainty that most modern fans haven't experienced. It's like sharing your first recession; you don't know how to react until you're in it.

The team hasn't answered the questions we brought up after the spring game. Here's a look at them from last spring.

We will breakdown the scouting report for San Diego State this week. However, we've come up with five important factors to look for during this Friday's game between Boise State and San Diego State.

