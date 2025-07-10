Unlike many of us who live in the Treasure Valley, Bryan Harsin, the former Boise State head football coach, is a local product. The new California offensive coordinator is a real-life inspiration, having progressed from a backup quarterback to calling one of the most iconic plays in college football.

Coach Harsin left Boise State for a MASSIVE contract at Auburn University. The move wasn't ideal for both parties, and after a harsh breakup, he walked away with millions of dollars. We'll mention the thousands of irate Auburn Tiger fans still blaming him for their current debacle.

Since leaving the Plains, Coach Harsin has been seen around the Boise area until taking the Cal job. A new report from CBS is reminding folks of his time in the SEC, naming him one of the worst hires in college football.

You can decide whether or not you agree with that take or not by reading the story here.

Boise State experienced a turbulent period during the tenure of Andy Avalos, the replacement for Coach Harsin. Coach Avalos, a former Bronco player, worked as the defensive coordinator under Coach Harsin before leaving for Oregon. He then took the job that didn't end well for him here; however, he is currently employed as the defensive coordinator of Texas Christian University.

Boise State had a historic season last year. Pundits have given credit to Jeramiah Dickey, Spencer Danielson, and Ashton Jeanty. However, their success was largely attributed to the work of Coach Harsin and Avalos.

Coach Harsin grew frustrated with the lack of support for the football team. He detailed the lack of commitment to winning from the Mountain West Conference. His emails were revealed from the Boise Dev.

The fallout from the emails led to the athletic director leaving, making room for Jeramiah Dickey. Coach Avalos replaced Coach Harsin. Boise State is now leaving the Mountain West Conference.

Coach Avalos was removed, leading to the hiring of Spencer Danielson. However, Coach Avalos is responsible for possibly the greatest Bronco in team history. He was the coach who recruited Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty.

Mr. Jeanty credited Coach Avalos for bringing him to Boise when he was an unknown Texas prospect. A challenging time that led to unprecedented success in Boise State history thanks to two former coaches.

