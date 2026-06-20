Boise Mayor Lauren McLean hasn’t declared whether or not she will run for reelection. After beating the iconic Dave Bieter years ago, the mayor hasn’t faced any major challenges to disrupt another run for office.

Despite Idaho being one of the most dominant Republican states in the nation, Boise continues to be the home for liberals in Idaho.

Some say Boise is liberal because of the continued lack of unity within the state Republican Party. Regardless, will the Boise mayor run again?

Could we see her eventually run for a higher office, perhaps once the newly formed 3rd Congressional District becomes a reality?

The controversies over her rule of the police department have died down; she’s blaming the state for once again raising taxes and continues to work her base by decorating flagpoles.

However, we’ve noticed the major is also getting into the social media influencer business. Remember when she wore an Ashton Jeanty jersey around town, partied at the Boise State /Notre Dame game, and various festivals?

Now the mayor has taken her game to the next level by appearing to paint curbs in downtown Boise. That’s right, Mayor McLean wants you to know she’s a curb painter.

When not painting curbs, she’s shooting videos promoting a new potato restaurant.

Did you know the mayor likes potatoes? Neither did we, although we haven’t confirmed that yet. Mayor McLean’s rather unique posts have caused quite a reaction.

Could someone in Boise have given her this rather unique idea? Or is it something from a consultant living out of state? Let's investigate together, right now.

Watch Boise Mayor Lauren McLean Paint The Curb! Is it her or a stunt double? Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Streamers Execute Child Predator Sting Operations in Idaho Take a look at some of what went on in Idaho this weekend Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM