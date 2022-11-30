How To Win Free Tickets To See Boise State take on Fresno State

The Mountain West Championship Game returns to Albertsons Stadium this weekend as Boise State will take on Fresno State to determine the conference champion. These two old foes from the WAC are no strangers to battling for conference supremacy, as this will be the fourth time the two have met for the title. Boise State holds the advantage, winning the title in 2014 and 2017, while the Bulldogs won in 2018.

What's The Betting Line?

In early October, the Bulldogs will look to avenge their disappointing 4-20 loss to the Broncos. Fox Sports details which are favored and how to bet on this week's game.

"Point spread: Boise State -4.5 (Boise State favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Fresno State covers)

Moneyline: Boise State -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Fresno State +125 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined"

The Bronco Home field Advantage

During the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons (fans were not allowed for much of 2020), Boise State opponents have committed 84 false starts (3.23 per game) at Albertsons Stadium, both numbers leading the nation for a team’s home venue. It's not unusual to see opposing teams accumulate lots of false starts due to crowd noise during a game.

Fresno's October Failure

The Bronco Athletic Department compiled the statistics from the last time the two teams met in Boise.

"Boise State rushed for 316 yards for the second-straight game. The 632 yards was the most over a two-game span since 705 in 2004. George Holani rushed for 157 yards and Ashton Jeanty added his first-career 100-yard game with 109. It marked the first time in school history Boise State produced a pair of 100-yard rushers in back-to-back games."

How you Can Win Tickets to The Game

