When we last left the Boise State Broncos football team, they dropped out of the Arizona Bowl due to too many players contracting Covid. Their opponent moved on to another bowl and a bigger payday. Most fans of Boise State are beginning to get restless as it has been several years since the Broncos have played in a big-time bowl.

It's hard to believe how fast the bowl season flew by, and now it's time for spring football. The team has gone through many off-season changes as it opens up spring practice. The new coaching staff has allowed the media more access than the previous Harsin regime.

The good news for the Bronco football team is that ESPN has picked them to win the Mountain Division of the Mountain West. Although last year, the Broncos saw Utah State and a passionate Air Force team give them a run for their money. College football experts predict that the continued rebuilding of the Aggie program will be a challenge for all contenders in the Mountain Division.

Last year's team showed guts by beating a top-ten opponent (BYU) but failed to be consistent throughout their schedule, which cost the team a chance to win the Mountain Division and play for the conference championship. Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey will have to use all of his Jedi tricks to get fans to the game since this year's home schedule doesn't have a big draw to lure more season ticket sales.

The defense will once again be the team's strength, but there are several questions on offense. Will the offensive line run block effectively and protect starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier? Boise State has to find a home run receiver to replace Khalil Shakir's irreplaceable contributions. Can the team run the ball when injury-plagued George Holani is out? And can Holani stay healthy enough to remain in the field?

