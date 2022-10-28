How An Underpaid Boise State Football Coach Saved The Season

The Boise State bandwagon has returned to the Treasure Valley as the team prepares for this week's opponent, Colorado State. Most fans believe this game will be an easy win for the Broncos. The Rams have never beaten Boise State, and they're not looking like this year's version will contend for a post-season run.

Boise State's future looked dismal until Andy Avalos finally fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough. Bronco fans called for Plough to be fired after last year's poor offensive output. As we reported here, Coach Avalos could've been on his way out if he had not elevated the most overqualified underpaid coach in college football.

Someone with the experience of Dirk Koetter rarely advises a college football team as an analyst at the paltry pay rate that we reported here. Coach Koetter has worked at every level of football and is credited with beginning the great run of Boise State Coaches. Not even perennial powers like Alabama or Ohio State have a former NFL coach watching film and coaching the coaches.

Coach Koetter's approach to the BSU offense has resulted in the team rebounding from a disappointing start. It's not pretty or innovative, but it works until the Broncos run into a defense that can stop the run.

The Idaho Statesman reported that Coach Koetter recently received a raise of over $72,000 to finish the season. The Broncos are getting a bargain at that price. The team should be paying him at least double that salary, considering former Coach Plough is still being paid a $280,000 salary.

Bronco Nation will always owe a debt to the coach who built the program and possibly saved it, depending on the outcome of this season.

