Boise State Football is ‘Bowl-Eligible’ For 24th Consecutive Year

There are some phrases that as a Treasure Valley resident or a Boise State fan, you just aren't used to hearing. This year, we've heard a few.

"Losing streak on the Blue"

"Worst start in a decade"

Those are just to name a couple. When it came to this fall, Boise State simply didn't deliver the results that this fan base is used to. They did, however, turn things around and become for the 24th consecutive year, BOWL ELIGIBLE.

Boise State fans will get to see the team take the field beyond the regular season schedule, for sure. But where will they play?

According to "the experts" at CBS Sports, the Broncos are going to be stuck at home--on The Blue--to potentially take on Central Michigan. That isn't the most exciting matchup.

Other teams that are projected to make a bowl game from the Mountain West Conference are:

Wyoming , who is expected to take on Middle Tennessee State University on December 18th in Albuquerque at the New Mexico Bowl.

, who is expected to take on Middle Tennessee State University on December 18th in Albuquerque at the New Mexico Bowl. BYU is an independent but a familiar foe, projected to be taking on UAB on December 18th in Louisiana at the Independence Bowl.

is an independent but a familiar foe, projected to be taking on UAB on December 18th in Louisiana at the Independence Bowl. Fresno State is projected to face off against the University of Washington in Los Angeles, California, for the Los Angeles Bowl.

is projected to face off against the University of Washington in Los Angeles, California, for the Los Angeles Bowl. San Diego State University , who has yet to play Boise State, is slated for he Frisco Bowl in Dallas, Texas against the University of Texas San Antonio.

, who has yet to play Boise State, is slated for he Frisco Bowl in Dallas, Texas against the University of Texas San Antonio. Air Force is projected to take on Southern Methodist University in the Armed Forces Bowl, held in Fort Worth, Texas.

is projected to take on Southern Methodist University in the Armed Forces Bowl, held in Fort Worth, Texas. Utah State could be facing Houston in the First Responder Bowl--held in Dallas, Texas.

could be facing Houston in the First Responder Bowl--held in Dallas, Texas. Finally, University of Nevada could be playing on New Years Eve against Norther Illinois in Tucson, Arizona at the Arizona Bowl.

See a complete list of projected bowl games from CBS Sports, HERE.

