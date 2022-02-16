Boise State Football Releases Official 2022 Schedule

Just this afternoon, the Boise State Broncos announced their official football schedule. You can see it, below:

Boise State's 2022 Football Schedule Released After a lack-luster year for the football team at Boise State University, fans aren't sure what to expect this year. Of course, most fans expect greatness--and a trip to a major bowl game! With more stability in the coaching world and a senior Hank Bachmeier, could the Broncos return to the major stage? Here is their official schedule for fall of 2022!

Which of these games do you expect to be the most difficult?

Many aren't sure what to expect from the Boise State football team as they return from a season that didn't even end in a Bowl game victory-- or a bowl game at all. The vibe on The Broncos in our humble opinion, is nothing compared to what it used to be. Even worse, the team got off to an awful start last season and couldn't even figure out how to win at home.

What's the hold up? Perhaps in his Sophomore Season, Andy Avalos will have the ship steered in the right direction this season!

