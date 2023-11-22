Boise State’s Next Opponent Is an Idaho Favorite

Boise State's season of drama officially ends this Friday as the team will play their last regular season game. Despite several disappointing losses and head Coach Andy Avalos's firing, the team still could qualify to play in the Mountain West Championship. ￼

A lot is on the line for players and coaches before this big game. The players will determine if they'll leave the team due to the turmoil and broken promises. Several players and a few influential fans have begun to lobby for interim Coach Spencer Danielson to be named permanent head coach. You can read more about their efforts here.

Who Will Be the Next Coach?

He appears to be a long shot for several reasons. Coach Danielson has a limited amount of experience as a head coach. The hiring and firing of Coach Avalos was a mistake by the administration. Boise State needs its football team to succeed at the highest levels, or you will see cuts in the athletic department.

It's All About the Money

The more the team wins, the more money they bring in to fund the athletic department. The university benefitted greatly from the incredible run of Dan Hawkins, Chris Petersen, and Bryan Harsin. The magic at home and away has been lost under former Coach Avalos.

Sellout?

Although the game is at 2 pm on Friday, the game will not be sold out. It may be the Thanksgiving Holiday or Boise State's opponent, the Air Force Academy. Idaho is one of the most patriotic states in the country and home to Mountain Home Air Force Base, the largest military base in the state.

It's hard to root against a team that protects America. We'll see how all the drama plays out Friday afternoon in Boise.

