If your moving to Boise from somewhere out of Idaho there is one thing you'll learn very quickly, we love the outdoors.

You'll see your neighbors and co-workers snowboarding in the Winter and hiking in the Summer. Biking? Don't mess with an Idahoan's bike! This is home of 3 times Olympic Gold Medalist Kristin Armstrong and the Boise Mtn Bike Festival.

Boise Mtn Bike Festival Comes to Boise from Bogus Basin

It's barely been a month since we got to witness Twilight Criterium in Downtown Boise. This brought together the community and was one of the best USA Cycling races on the calendar. Bogus Basin will be hosting an event for the same cycling community with an emphasis on mountain biking. The Boise Mtn Bike Festival is back.

This is the second year as they bring hundreds of Idahoans up to Bogus Basin for a great family event. The top cycling businesses in the community will be on the mountain as there will be several demonstrations, coaching sessions, and just plain biking fun.

Group Rides (XC, Trail, DH & Gravel

Meet and Greet bike shops and learn about their business. Meet your local bike organizations in your areas to find out what greats events you can be a part of.

Skill Demonstration

Coaching sessions

Bike giveaway, swag giveaways, and over 13,000 more in giveaways to fans.

Beer and food available

Boise Mountain Bike Festival Tickets Include

Admission

Lift passes for the Basin Gravity Bike Park

One raffle ticket

Boise Mountain Bike Festival Water Bottle

Find more regarding tickets and previous events on their Facebook or website.

