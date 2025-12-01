Boise television stations have changed significantly over the last several years. Once iconic long-time personalities have been replaced by young kids fresh out of TV school. The Boise market used to be a place where aspiring television reporters would arrive after working for 2 or 3 years in the industry.

Today, reporters are going live on Boise television with little or no professional experience. These industry consolidations could further influence employment opportunities and station operations in Boise, which is essential for local viewers and industry professionals alike.

The legacy media industry is facing increased competition from radio and online sources. Recognizing these industry shifts can help the audience feel their understanding of media trends is appreciated, highlighting the importance of these mergers for public interest.

Nexstar and Tegna are looking to merge, making it the largest television company in the world. This move could significantly impact Boise's Channel 7, which has undergone many changes since Tegna's purchase, underscoring the importance of local media developments to the community.

Sinclair Television is looking to merge with Scripps. While not as big as the previous merger, the proposal involves Boise's Channel 2 and Channel 6. If the deal is approved, one station will have to be sold due to too much lack of diversity of ownership.

How do these move impact Idahoans? Perhaps Nexstar will move Channel 7 away from its progressive lean that has happened over the last several years. Or the company could take away more local resources relying on regional stories instead of serving the local BOISE market.

The Sinclair/Scripps mergers could cause a major disruption due to the sale of one of those stations. A new station owner could improve local coverage or erode what is left in local resources.

In an ironic twist, President Donald Trump could nix the deal or approve it. It all comes down to who he listens to on this issue. In the past, the president seemed to approve the deregulation of ownership rules. But thanks to the intensive lobbying on Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, the president might cancel the mergers.

Mr. Ruddy argues allowing the television mergers would concentrate too much power within a small amount of station owners. He seems to have the president's ear on this one. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

