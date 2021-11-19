Boise Veterinary Hospital Offering Christmas Pet Portraits

When it comes to pet lovers here in the Treasure Valley, there are few things that Boise residents are more passionate about. Ove the years, you have showed us photos of your pets doing all sorts of cute and silly things-- from Halloween costumes to viral videos.

How many of you can say that you have a CHRISTMAS portrait of your beloved pet, though?

Locally owned and operated Habitat Veterinary Hospital has decided to give you the opportunity to pop on by their clinic and change that--it's time to get YOUR pet a Christmas portrait!

You don't need to be a patient at Habitat Veterinary Clinic to get in on the photo opportunity either. It's totally free however donations will be accepted for some local animal rescue and health organizations-- as any pet owner would know, these are great causes.

As they shared on their Facebook page:

Our wonderfully talented Technician Amanda is donating her time and skills to snap a festive photo of your pet (all species welcome) on November 27 and December 4 from 10am - 3pm at Habitat. Donations will be accepted for local animal rescue/health groups. We'll see you here to spread the holiday cheer!

It doesn't matter if you're a cat person, a dog person, a bird person, or just an ANIMAL person-- your pet is welcome to get a portrait!

For more information, times, dates and anything else, check out their Facebook post, below, check it out!



