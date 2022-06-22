Boise Volunteers Needed to Deliver Books to Local Kids

It is a cause that just about ANYONE should be able to get behind and if you live in the Treasure Valley, a local organization could use a helping hand early next week if you happen to have some time.

Growing up, what was your favorite book? Do you remember staying up late to read "just one more chapter" or anxiously waiting for a movie to be released about it? Books for everyone, but especially children, encourage and foster such a strong sense of creativity and imagination. They're crucial to our development and our society as a whole.

So, why should kids NOT have access to some? That's what the United Way of the Treasure Valley has stepped up to address in their 2022 Book Bash.

If you can believe it, only 1 in 300 low-income children own a book and for the seventh year now, volunteers with the United Way of the Treasure Valley have been working to clean up, repair, and sort books for local children in need of them.

The community REALLY showed up, with over 10,000 books having been donated, the work has been cut out for these volunteers and now with many "processed", if you will, it's time to get them into the hands of local kids.

Schools, daycare centers, hospitals, and detention centers are just some of the places that these books will be headed and they're going to mean the world to those who get to read them. They just need help getting there!

Interested in delivering a few or a LOT of books to help the local United Way? Click HERE.

