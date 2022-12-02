Boise’s Bogus Basin Returns Celebrating 80 Years [photos]

Idaho is a state blessed with world-class ski resorts. Compared to other states, you don't have to travel far to get that out-of-this-world ski experience. Every Idahoan may have their favorite: Tamarack, Sun Valley, Brundage, or any others. In the Treasure Valley, great skiing at an affordable price is just up the mountain at Bogus Basin.

The nonprofit opened up its entire operation this week thanks to a lot of early snow in the mountains. The Bogus Basin team is committed to providing folks with fun and adventure from 10:00 am – 4:30 pm (Mon – Fri); 9:00 am – 4:30 pm (Sat-Sun).

What About The Parking?

The Bogus Basin staff has worked tirelessly to update their parking options during the off season. The facility continues to draw record crowds year after year, including spring, summer, and fall activities. The group details your parking options below:

"Six public parking areas are available, located on the mountain – guests are encouraged to familiarize themselves with parking lot options. Carpooling is encouraged – priority spaces for vehicles with 3+ passengers. A free park and ride lot is located at 750 Mountain Cove Road."

What Makes Bogus Basin So Special?

Once again the area is dedicated to serving the local public including a unique relationship with the federal government. From their web site:

"Bogus Basin is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to engaging the community in accessible, affordable, and fun year-round mountain recreation and education. Opened in 1942, Bogus Basin offers 2,600 acres of daytime skiable terrain and 200 acres for night skiing; seven chair lifts and four conveyor lifts; an 800-foot tubing hill; and a Nordic Center offering 37 kilometers of groomed trails for skiing, snowshoeing and fat tire biking. Bogus Basin is 16.5 miles north of Boise, Idaho and operates under a special use permit with the Boise National Forest. "

