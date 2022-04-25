Boise’s Freak Alley Celebrates 20 Years and Opens Artist Submissions For a Fresh Look
Freak Alley is a Boise staple. Locals and visitors know it and have most likely seen it. A quick stroll off of the main streets in downtown can easily turn into a world immersed with color, life, creativity and art.
FreakAlleyBoise.com calls it, "... the northwest's largest open-air, multi-artist mural gallery, located between 8th and 9th street and Bannock and Idaho in Downtown Boise.
In 2002, the first drawing was created by Colby Akers on the back alley doorway of Moon's Cafe. Over the years, the Gallery blossomed into the true work of art it is today."
For many years a new painting event would take place every summer for new creators to show off their art skills and for the Alley to get new life. Things have slowed down over the last couple of years for the Alley with the pandemic. A few new murals were added during Treefort in 2020 but since that no real art changes since 2018. That is all about to change, and so it the Alley.
The Idaho Statesman spoke with Melissa Nodzu who became the gallery curator and director of the gallery in July 2019. "Nodzu said that she's planning for the next major refresh to come in September. The alley is also set to host a number of events in the upcoming months. Nodzu also said that she is looking to partner with local businesses to raise money for the businesses and the alley."
Do you think you have what it takes to make your mark one of the most popular walls in all of Idaho? The submission process is easy, click here to get to it. First check out what Freak Alley looked like a decade ago and keep scrolling to see what is there now.
What Did Boise's Amazing Freak Alley Look Like 10 Years Ago?
Here is what you will see walking down the alley today.