Boise’s Kevin Miller takes on America’s Best in New York City

Kevin Miller has been in talk radio for a long time. The Idaho broadcaster will travel to New York City this week, representing the Gem State at the National Association of Broadcasters meeting.

Mr. Miller is a finalist for the National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Medium Market Personality of the Year. He will compete against other personalities in markets sizes 50-150 in different formats such as country, pop, urban, and other forms.

The other finalists are from across America; here's a list of the best of the best.

Ashley Adams, Roger Todd, and Michele Silva, WJXB-FM, Knoxville, Tenn.

Brian Dawson, WQOK-FM, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

Chaz and AJ, WPLR-FM, Hartford-New Haven, Conn.

Kayla Blakeslee, WOWO-AM, Ft. Wayne, Ind.

Mr. Miller won the award in 2014 and has been a finalist in 2001, 2014, 2021,2022, and 2023. His work in Boise has been featured by ESPN, The Wall Street Journal and CNN. Mr. Miller is a regional Edwin R. Murrow award winner. Last year, The Idaho History of Broadcasters Foundation honored him.

"Every day, we're living a dream," Miller said. "Hosting a show on Idaho's first radio station and listening to Idahoans express themselves is a daily joy. My job is to wake up every morning to improve the lives of our beautiful Gem State community."

While in Boise, Mr. Miller's show has traveled to Iraq supporting Idaho troops, walked across the state supporting Idaho veterans, and lived at Walmart's, homeless and animal shelters, schools, and anywhere the community needs help and support.

Mr. Miller will be reporting on the migrant crisis, providing Idahoans with a firsthand experience of how America's largest city handles the overload of undocumented immigrants.

You can take a look at what the Marconi Awards look like by watching the video of Mr. Miller's win in 2014. Want more Marconis? Click the link here.