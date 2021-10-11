Boise’s Trendiest Brunch Offers Mimosas Served With Glitter

Like any good Treasure Valley resident, this weekend was filled with great times at local businesses and that included a unique brunch at what may be, arguably, the trendiest place to "brunch" anywhere in the Treasure Valley.

Have you heard of the Huck House Brunchette here in Boise? This trendy and fairly new breakfast destination is sure to be a local favorite and it even offers a mimosa with GLITTER inside of it!

A Look Inside Boise's Trendiest Brunch When it comes to brunch, the weekend crowds here in the Treasure Valley do NOT mess around. There's a little bit of everything around town but we learned over the weekend that there's something special about the locally owned and operated Huck House Brunchette here in Boise, Idaho.

Are you hungry yet? We are...again...already.

Our experience at the Huck House Brunchette on Sunday morning was just as good as the food. The staff was a group of probably some of the kindest people we have ever met. While there was a wait once we checked in--we expected one and it didn't take long to get a text message from the desk letting us know that the table was ready.

We tried an omelet, some brisket, plenty of eggs, a "Bunny Mary" featuring carrot juice and spice, along with the AMAZING Huckleberry French Toast and couldn't recommend all of those things any more.

