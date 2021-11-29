Breaking: Boise State Women’s Volleyball Just Made History

Boise State Athletics: More than just football.

Often overshadowed by football season and the blue turf, Boise State volleyball has made it’s mark with this year’s historic team.

As well reported in this KTVB article, here is the story!

Boise State University Volleyball Mountain West Champions

