Famous Big 12 Coach Says Boise State Should Be The Next Team To Join Conference

Boise State Football has always been viewed as one of the last remaining treasures in college football. The team has had a challenging last few years, missing the New Year's Six games. Despite not being in a 'Power 5 Conference, ' Boise State has a national following reflected in the team's ratings.

Last year, the world of college football erupted when Texas and Oklahoma announced they were leaving the Big 12. Some experts predicted that the Big 12 couldn't survive without their two flagship teams. The league decided to expand by inviting BYU, Cincinnati, UCF, and Houston.

Boise State was left once again left at the altar, relegated to staying in the less desirable Mountain West. Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey put a positive spin on the experience. The hardworking AD told the public that the Broncos would continue to prepare for their next opportunity to join a more significant conference.

The Dean of Big 12 College Football Scribes, Berry Tramel, spoke with Oklahoma State's Football Coach Mike Gundy. In their interview, whether or not the Big 12 will expand came up, and Gundy told Tramel how impressed he was with the Boise State program. (Remember, Oklahoma State barely beat the Broncos last season on the Blue.)

He held nothing back, telling Tramel that he would spend his weekend nights watching the late games flipping the channels between BYU and Boise State. “From a history of success, from what I would call a football school that grabs people’s attention, Boise would be a team that people would be interested in. The administrators and whoever makes the deals money-wise would have to decide whether they can get enough people to watch the games. That’s what it comes down to.”

If the Big 12 invites Boise State in a few years, who would be the second team? Some say it could be another member of the Mountain West like San Diego State or perhaps the Air Force? Others believe they would benefit from inviting another Texas team.

Boise State's athletic department continues to work on improving its facilities. You can read here how an Idaho company recently donated millions to improve Albertsons Stadium.

