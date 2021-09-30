This Boise State Football Change Has Ticket Holders Rejoicing

When it comes to football fans in the Treasure Valley, you would be hard-pressed to find one that doesn't root for the Broncos. Our beloved home team has represented us, on a national stage, several times and we're simply known for that these days.

Of course, there are a lot of things that make Boise State Football special and one of the most obvious is the blue turf. It's so iconic, they actually grant permission to other programs so that they can have turf that ISN'T green--check out some of what they have approved of, below:

6 Crazy Colorful Football Fields Boise State Approved

The craziness doesn't stop in the stands--it invades homes of fans, too. In a major way, like this "Fan"-Cave, below:

$1.8 Million Home Includes the Ultimate Boise State Man Cave

Lines for the booze, a expected, have been long and Boise State has just announced that you can buy those drinks AHEAD of time. No more long lines waiting for the guy in front of you to find his debit card or add up exact change-- there's now a way to get your drinks online before the game.

Interested? Click HERE.

Can't get enough of The Blue going into game day this weekend? Here's some "Blue Turf Porn" for you!