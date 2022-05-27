BYU Football is one of the 'national brands' in college football. Although we are in the dog days of summer, football season will be here before you know it. 2022 will be the last year that the Cougars will compete as a football independent.

BYU will join the Big 12 Conference next year as part of the conference's efforts to survive Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC.

Cincinnati, UCF, and Houston will join BYU in 2024. If the two teams that are slated to leave for the SEC stay until the current deal expires, the Big 12 could field 14 teams for a season. The Big 12 has only ten teams in the conference this season.

The 2022 schedule is considered one of the toughest in the country. The Cougars will be traveling across the country taking on a variety of opponents from the AAC, Big12, Pac-12, The SEC, The Mountain West, and Conference USA. The only football league missing from this year's schedule is an NFL Team.

BYU will be featured on national television nine times during the upcoming football season. The Bleacher Report ranks their schedule as the fifth toughest in the country. With so much exposure, one has to wonder if going to the Big 12 is really an improvement for the Cougars?

