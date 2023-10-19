Have You Seen This Truck? Shots Fired in Caldwell Road Rage Incident

On October 17 there was an alarming road rage incident that transpired on I-84 near milepost 25, and it has prompted a thorough investigation by Caldwell Police Detectives.

According to a recent press release from the Caldwell Police Department, a family found themselves entangled in a dangerous confrontation with occupants of a maroon pickup truck. Victims mentioned there was a heated exchange that escalated when the occupants of the maroon truck resorted to firing rounds at their vehicle, resulting in significant damage.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, and the victims managed to escape safely. The vehicle is described as a maroon Chevy or GMC pickup truck with a matching camper shell on it. Notably, the truck had an Idaho Wildlife plate with an elk image, along with a partial plate reading "OUV" or "0UV."

Have you seen this truck? Here's what to do...

The Caldwell Police Department has initiated an investigation into the matter, appealing to the public for any relevant information or sightings of a vehicle resembling the above description. Individuals are encouraged to contact the police department at 208-343-COPS or reach out to non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531.

*Please refrain from approaching any suspect or their vehicle.

In light of this incident, police officials have responded with the following: "Caldwell Police also want to remind drivers that if they are the victim of a road rage incident, never confront an aggressive driver. If you believe the road rage poses a danger to you or other drivers, or you feel your life is in danger, call 911."

