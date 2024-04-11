California Reacts to OJ Simpson’s Death

Orenthal James Simpson died today. He was seventy-six years old and died of Cancer, according to multiple published reports. Mr. Simpson was known as one of the greatest college and professional football players of all time, a pitchman for Hertz Renta Car, and a movie star. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1968, playing for USC, and the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 1973, playing for the Buffalo Bills.

He was a beloved cultural icon until he was arrested and charged with the brutal murders of Ronald Goldman and his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

Mr. Simpson, or the Juice as he was called by friends and foes alike, was acquitted of the murders in criminal court. He was later found guilty of the murders in civil court by the families of the victims and had to sell his Heisman Trophy along with other items to pay for the thirty-three-million-dollar verdict.

He was later arrested and served nine years in prison for kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and armed robbery. The Juice said he was reclaiming his property. The Nevada judge and jury didn't buy it, so he went to the big house.

Mr. Simpson's trial divided the nation as some Black Americans cheered his acquittal while White Americans were appalled by the decision. The rise and fall of OJ Simpson are seen as one of the historical moments in the lives of Americans who are Baby Boomers, Generation X, and older millennials. The life and times of Mr. Simpson will be studied by social scientists and historians for quite some time.

