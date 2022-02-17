Closed for COVID-19, This Popular Boise Lounge Is Back for Brunch

The cheer could nearly be heard on the streets this afternoon, as news surfaced that Red Feather Lounge is on it's way back to being open.

Open since 2002, Red Feather has been a popular place among downtown Boise lovers...



Now, although it won't be open ALL OF THE TIME (yet), lovers of the restaurant and lounge that have missed it dearly since closing for COVID will have a reason to visit again.

Yes, Red Feather Lounge is back for brunch...FINALLY.

The excitement flowed on Twitter this afternoon and several local Twitter users shared in their excitement as well:

If you take a look at their website, it simply says "we're now open for Brunch".

This afternoon, we called sister-restaurant Bittercreek Alehouse and asked for any updates on brunch at Red Feather. The employee simply chuckled and said yes, it's true--oh, and he also said:

Get here early, everyone is asking!

Starting This Saturday, Red Feather Lounge is BACK, with Brunch.

Get there early, hours of operation will be 8:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday & Sunday!

