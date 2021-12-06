Boise really should be the Coffee Capital of the world with how many coffee shops there are. And we're not complaining!

Coffee shops make the ultimate date destinations. And which one you pick, shows a lot about you and sets the tone for a first date.

But, with all the options, we figured we would create a list of all of our favorite coffee shops in the treasure valley. You can find links to the websites for locations and more information at the bottom of this article!

Top Coffee Shops in Boise

Zero Six Coffee Fix

https://www.facebook.com/zerosixcoffeefix/

Flying M Coffee

https://www.flyingmcoffee.com/

Big City Cafe

Coffee shop with big breakfast and baked goods

http://www.bigcityboise.com/

Slow By Slow

http://www.slowbyslow.com/

The District

http://www.districtcoffeehouse.com/

Black Rock Coffee Bar

https://br.coffee/

Java Idaho

https://www.javaidaho.com/

Caffeina Coffee

https://caffeinacoffee.com/

