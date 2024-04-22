California City Ranks TOP 3 Best Place to Live in America in 2024

With thousands of memorable cities across the United States, it can be a challenge to identify the cream of the crop. However, a recent list reveals the top 10 U.S. cities that Americans have rated the best for visitors and residents time and time again.

In a recent ranking by Critical Financial, a California city has found itself locked in as one of the top 3 best places to visit in America for the year 2024. Any guesses?

Encinitas, California

Photo by Steve Iverson on Unsplash Photo by Steve Iverson on Unsplash loading...

Renowned for its significant contributions to the surfing community, which catapulted it into the limelight during the 1980s, this city offers world-class waves and a thriving bar and restaurant scene.

Located just an hour's drive north of San Diego, this "coastal gem" has a coastline and a reputation that calls both seasoned surfers and visitors alike.

Critical Financial boldly claims, "There’s arguably no better use of your time in California than visiting Encinitas, as the small city’s contributions to the surfing community put it on the map in the 80s. When you add a vigorous bar and restaurant scene, you have a hidden gem of a city that all Californians visit as much as possible!"

Notably, they also claim the secret isn't out yet, so there's not a lot of tourists or anything.

