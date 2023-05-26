College Football Preseason Shocker Boise State Not In the Top 25

It's the quiet before the storm in college football as coaches wind down their recruiting efforts. Conference expansion has yet to happen, although the continuing rumored collapse of the Pac-12 continues to dominate the airwaves.

The teams from the Mountain West, Fresno State, and San Diego State, rumored to bolt for the Pac-12, are still in the Mountain West. Other non-Power 5 Schools on the Pac-12's shortlist, SMU, and Tulane, are still in place.

The team that now finds itself on the outside looking in Boise State finds itself at a crossroads. The top 25 Associated Press Preseason College Football Poll doesn't have the Broncos on their list. It's been several years since the Broncos have played in a bowl that matters.

CHECK OUT BOISE STATE FOOTBALL'S 2023 SCHEDULE Some new foes and familiar faces await the Broncos.

Last year could've cost Bronco Coach Andy Avalos his job without a save from retired coach Dirk Koetter. The team has a new offensive coordinator whose job is to extract the potential of starting quarterback Taylen Green.

Taylen Green YOUTUBE /KTVB loading...

Mr. Green is a gifted athlete who some have compared to college football great Vince Young. Everyone has potential; few realize theirs in the ever-competitive world of college football. If Mr. Green is successful, his on-field performance could elevate Boise State back into the national conversation.

Boise State's schedule allows the team to return the university to national relevance. It's a shame that the Broncos have not been considered serious candidates for a move to the Big 12 or Pac 12. Unlike the teams listed above, Boise State has a national following that attracts excellent ratings thanks to the team's underdog history.

It may only be May, but before long, we'll all be gearing up for another season of Bronco Football. Let's hope the team will be up to our local expectations.

Boise State Football's Biggest Rivals A look at some of Boise State Football's biggest rivals over the years.

10 Must See Away Games For Boise State Football Ten Stadiums That Deserve Boise State Football