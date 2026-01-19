Do you remember when we didn’t have remote controls for everything? Your parents and or grandparents most likely watched a show on MTV called Remote Control. What is MTV?

A one-time Music Television was the most popular channel in all of television. Today, the channel no longer exists.

How Much Do We Depend On Technology?

What was life like before technology? You had to roll down your car windows physically, and there was no CarPlay or digital dashboard. Radios with dials, buttons, and knobs were how one listened to music. Years ago, computers were exotic. The internet used phone lines via something called dial-up. Today, we have smart cars, phones, computers, and robots. What would life be like without technology? Sometimes, due to power outages, we find out, and it’s not fun. Our lives of convenience are disrupted as we go from the space age to the stone age. We almost forgot to mention AI. Once Artificial Intelligence was science fiction. Today it's fact.

How We Protect Our Technology

Hackers, big and small, are always looking to steal our money and information. Our best line of defense can be our fingerprints, secret codes, faces, or passwords. Passwords are the most common means of protecting Idahoans from cyber thieves.

How Safe is your Password and What's the Biggest Threat?

Cyber experts tell us to take our passwords seriously. Computer programs remind us to change our passwords. How safe is your password? Do you use 1234? Let’s hope not. CNBC reports 20 of the world’s most common passwords can be cracked in less than a minute.

How To Protect Yourself and Your Password

Once they have your password, they can control your life. Individuals and organizations pay ransoms to get their digital life back. Don't be a victim. Check out the list of these names to make sure your passwords on the scammer hit list.

