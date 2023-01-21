Dallas Fans Continue To Unfairly Criticize Boise’s Kellen Moore

Welcome to the NFL, which stands for not for long for players and coaches. Boise State's Kellen Moore continues to defy the odds, first as a player and now as a dominant offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys face another challenge Sunday after sending Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the off-season.

Coach Moore has been a hot candidate for a head coaching job, one of the most accomplished coordinators in the game, and yet, some rather loud Cowboys fans do not like him; they want him fired. Coach Moore will call the offense for the Cowboys as they travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. Despite last week's performance, Cowboy fans have again taken to social media demanding a change.

Kellen Moore: Dominance Over The Years Kellen Moore's 50 career victories as the starting quarterback at Boise State University remain the most by any QB in NCAA football history. Moore, who was touted as one of the most brilliant minds in college football has now taken those brains to the NFL where Dallas fans can't get enough of him.

Coach Moore could be leaving the Cowboys for a head coaching job. Most experts are picking the 49ers to win Sunday's NFL Divisional Playoff game.

As Sports Illustrated reported, Kellen Moore is ahead of Bucs coordinator Byron Leftwich, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, Rams head coach Sean McVay and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. However, it doesn't matter to Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones if you don't win the big one. The owner is desperate to get his team back to winning the Super Bowl. Suppose the team loses to the Bucs tonight. Experts predict Mr. Jones will fire the current coaching staff, replacing them with former Saints Coach Sean Payton.

